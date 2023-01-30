408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A law will go into effect Tuesday that will release 408 Alabama Department of Corrections inmates on parole supervision. The inmates will be released up to a year before their custodial sentence is scheduled to end with an electronic monitoring device.

Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, confirms 85 parole officers will be at various prisons at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to equip each inmate with an electronic monitoring device. Ward confirms all inmates being released have a home plan, which is designated by ADOC, confirming where they will live and what they will be doing upon release. If they don’t have a ride from the prison, those inmates will be dropped off at the bus stop and will travel to the city where they will reside.

Ward confirms the amount of surveillance by the ABPP is contingent upon a risk assessment run on each prisoner.

“Some people will have to be checked on a couple times a week, some might be once a month depending on what the crime was, what the risk assessment is,” Ward stated.

As for whether people should be concerned: “Everybody’s got a right to be concerned because our number one priority is public safety,” Ward explained.

How did we get here?

Mandatory supervised release has been in effect since 2016.

In 2015, the state passed sweeping criminal justice reforms which included a mandatory supervised release provision for specific inmates up to a year before the end of their sentence. Lawmakers voted to offer a period of supervision for inmates who would otherwise leave prison at the end of their sentence without supervision. Ward was a member of Senate during this time and played a pivotal role in passing this reform. Initially the legislation sought to apply mandatory supervised release retroactively, which didn’t have the support.

Governor Kay Ivey called a special legislative session on prison reform in 2021 and included options for retroactive reforms in the proclamation. During that special session, lawmakers passed a bill to retroactively apply this law to the entire prison population incarcerated before January 2016. That law goes into effect Tuesday January 31.

Which inmates are included?

All inmates are eligible except those serving life sentences, with or without the option of parole, those serving split sentences and those convicted of child sex crimes.

How is eligibility determined?

Mandatory supervised released is determined by the inmate’s sentence.

-Sentenced 5 years or less: must be released no less than three months and no more than 5 months before their sentence ends.

-Sentenced to more than 5 years but less than 10 years: must be released between 6 to 9 months before their sentence ends.

-Sentenced to 10 years or more: must be released 10 to 12 months before their sentence ends.

How many inmates qualify retroactively?

It’s unclear. Alabama Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward says the numbers are expected to drop off exponentially, however ADOC determines those totals. ADOC has not responded to our requests for information.

Who is being released?

ADOC has not confirmed the names of those who will be released Tuesday, although we do know the state’s prisons are generally populated by inmates convicted of violent offenses. The law requires victims to be notified through the state’s victim notification system. It’s unclear whether those notifications have gone out.

