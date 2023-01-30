Bridge closed in Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County has closed a bridge on Pine Springs Road after an inspection.
Lauderdale County has closed a bridge on Pine Springs Road after an inspection.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County has closed a bridge on Pine Springs Road, as of Monday afternoon, due to critical findings during an inspection.

Please use alternative routes.

According to a Facebook post, Lauderdale County has been working to replace this structure for the past few months. The project is in final assembly with the Office of State Aid Road Construction.

