Bridge closed in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County has closed a bridge on Pine Springs Road, as of Monday afternoon, due to critical findings during an inspection.

Please use alternative routes.

According to a Facebook post, Lauderdale County has been working to replace this structure for the past few months. The project is in final assembly with the Office of State Aid Road Construction.

