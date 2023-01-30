Cloudy, rainy, and comfortable temperatures for the week

Rain chances increase for Thursday
Rain chances increase for Thursday(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a very foggy start this morning. Luckily though, the heavy rain showers have cleared for now. Through the day today we can expected on and off again light rain showers as that will be the case for Tuesday as well. Rain chances remain for Wednesday also, but will increase late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Now by Thursday it will be another very rainy scene with nearly 1-2 inches of rainfall expected. Rain clears by the weekend returning to sunny skies and drier conditions. Temperatures will remain comfortable all week long falling slightly below the average with highs in the mid to lower 50s. Stay safe and have a great week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Kemper County
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.
Plane crashes in Talladega County, pilot reported to be ‘okay’
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Memorial fund for Tyre Nichols raises more than $700K in one day

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 30th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 30th, 2023
Flash flooding is likely across portions of the Pine Belt region this afternoon into late this...
Rainy week ahead
We have had a super nice day to start out our weekend, but rain looks to move in and dominate...
First Alert: Potential threat for Flash Flooding tomorrow
Light rain showers will build in around 7 a.m. Sunday before heavier rain quickly follows.
Rain returns later this weekend