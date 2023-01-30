Gov. Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State address Monday

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is set to give his annual State of the State address Monday.

He will discuss the status and progress of Mississippi under his leadership.

Reeves is expected to outline his goals for lawmakers at the state capitol during this legislative session.

Full details about the governor’s address have not yet been released but he’s expected to talk about some of his administration’s accomplishments over the past year and begin to make his case for re-election.

The governor will deliver the state of the state address at 5:00 tonight on the south steps of the capitol building.

WLBT will stream the event live and have a full recap of his remarks.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Kemper County
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.
Plane crashes in Talladega County, pilot reported to be ‘okay’
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Memorial fund for Tyre Nichols raises more than $700K in one day

Latest News

Rain chances increase for Thursday
Cloudy, rainy, and comfortable temperatures for the week
So many people have the misconception that hospice is about death. When, in reality, hospice...
Frontline Responders: Hospice Workers
Jackson residents grow frustrated with city’s lack of response to water leaks
Jackson residents grow frustrated with city’s lack of response to water leaks
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit, protestors react to news