Hancock Whitney sponsors search for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi’

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you have the “Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi?”

The Mississippi Manufacturers Association recently announced the return of the Mississippi Makers’ Challenge, sponsored by Hancock Whitney, for the second year.

“The first year of the contest was a huge success,” said MMA President & CEO John McKay. “We had nearly 90 product submissions and more than 130,000 votes, and we hope to surpass those numbers this year as we spotlight the products the companies in our great state provide to the country and to the world.”

The contest is open to all manufacturers in Mississippi and will crown a product as the “Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi.” Nominations will be taken through Feb. 10. Then the field will be narrowed by voting. The winner will be announced during an awards presentation on Thursday, Mar 23, at the Mississippi State Capitol.

Here is the contest timeline:

NOMINATION PERIOD: Jan 30 – Feb 10

INITIAL VOTING ROUND: Feb 13 – Feb 24

ROUND OF 16: Feb 27 – Mar 3

ROUND OF 8: Mar 6 – Mar 10

ROUND OF 4: March 13-17

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: Mar 23



James Kaigler, commercial banking senior vice president at Hancock Whitney, said the company was proud to partner with the MMA to sponsor the competition. “Hancock Whitney was founded in Mississippi 124 years ago to help people achieve their dreams,” said Kaigler. “We’re still headquartered here – a strong Mississippi-based company to help create opportunities for people and the communities that we serve. Partnering with MMA to feature the best of the best in Mississippi-made products helps our state thrive and further recognizes the ingenuity and creativity of the people and businesses that make Mississippi home.”

For a list of contest rules or to nominate a product, click here and fill out the nomination form by 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Voting opens for all nominated products at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb 13. The top 16 vote-getters will move on to a seeded bracket challenge, and each round will last one week.

