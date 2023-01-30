Jason Sturdivant sworn in as Choctaw County Probate Judge

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - A celebration was held Monday in the Choctaw County Courthouse as a new probate judge was sworn into office, following the retirement of Michael Armistead.

Jason Sturdivant will serve as the new probate judge of Choctaw County, after being appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey. His family gathered to celebrate this moment as he was sworn in, and after over 20 years of working in many different county positions, Sturdivant said he’s prepared and ready to take on this new role.

“Well, we’re going to operate, you know, in an honest way. We’re going to operate through integrity. It’s going to be financially sound as far as the decisions we make for the county and we’ve got a lot of issues throughout the county we’re going to address. It’s an honor to be chosen by the governor and, and it’s just a humbling process, you know, to be able to serve the citizens of the county,” said Sturdivant, now probate judge and chairman of the Choctaw County Commission.

