Patients Alliance, University of Mississippi partner for cannabis research studies

A crop of medical marijuana.
A crop of medical marijuana.(Source: WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new partnership could help determine the best ways to use medical marijuana in treating illness.

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new partnership with the University of Mississippi and Releaf App on a new research program that the groups say, “will help the industry, regulators, practitioners, and patients by providing evidence of what products work best for certain... conditions.”

The alliance tags itself as “the unifying voice of over 147,000 patients in Mississippi whose quality of life can improve through the safe and well-regulated use of medical cannabis,” its website states.

The news comes days after the first medical marijuana products were sold in Mississippi. The state officially legalized its sale and use in 2022.

“For many decades, robust research-based data collection and analysis of medical cannabis outcomes have been lacking,” a release from the alliance states. “With their participation, Mississippi patients, research sponsors, and dispensaries can help Mississippi make history by participating in medical cannabis research studies.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Kemper County
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
A twin-engine plane crashed Saturday in Talladega County.
Plane crashes in Talladega County, pilot reported to be ‘okay’
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Memorial fund for Tyre Nichols raises more than $700K in one day

Latest News

Sen. Chris McDaniel
LIVE: Sen. Chris McDaniel announces run for lt. governor
The Mississippi Manufacturers Association recently announced the return of the Mississippi...
Hancock Whitney sponsors search for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi’
Rain chances increase for Thursday
Cloudy, rainy, and comfortable temperatures for the week
Gov. Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State address Monday