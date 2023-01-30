Sumter, Greene counties eligible for FEMA assistance

Rental Assistance for Temporary Housing

FEMA may be able to provide rent, including a security deposit if your primary residence was made uninhabitable

and requires repairs to make the residence habitable or inaccessible by the tornadoes. The assistance includes

essential utilities such as electricity and water.

Lodging Expense Reimbursement

Under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, lodging expenses for hotels, motels, or other reasonable shortterm lodging may be eligible for reimbursement if an applicant is displaced from their primary residence and FEMA

verifies that a primary residence is uninhabitable or inaccessible due to the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line

winds and tornadoes.

Major Repairs and Out-of-Pocket Expenses

FEMA’s Individuals and Household Program assistance is intended to meet the basic needs of your household, not

to restore your home and all your personal property items to a pre-tornado condition.

▪ “Housing Assistance” covers repairs to structural parts of your home. This includes windows, doors, floors, walls,

ceilings, cabinets, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, utilities (electrical, plumbing and gas

systems), and entrance/exit ways. FEMA may also reimburse for repair or replacement of your furnace, well and

septic system.

▪ “Other Needs Assistance” may provide reimbursement to homeowners and renters for such uninsured or

underinsured out-of-pocket tornado-related expenses as:

- Medical and dental expenses; funeral and burial costs; repair, cleaning, or replacement of clothing;

household furniture and appliances; specialized tools used in your occupation; childcare, educational

materials, moving, storage and other necessary expenses related to the Jan. 12 storms and tornadoes.

- Your personally owned and registered, disaster-damaged cars and trucks may also be eligible for repair or

replacement by FEMA

Renters with Tornado Damage May Apply for FEMA Assistance

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program is available to students, renters and homeowners whose homes and property were damaged by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes.

Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one- or two-month period and can

be reviewed for further assistance. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is March 16, 2023.

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal

property losses and other disaster-related expenses, including:

- Replacement or repair of necessary personal property such as school supplies, including textbooks, and also furniture, appliances and clothing

- Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by those who are self-employed

- Repair of primary and registered vehicles

- Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses

Renters and homeowners are required to submit copies of insurance settlements because, by law, FEMA is

prohibited from duplicating or paying for expenses already available or covered by insurance or other sources.

After applying for FEMA disaster assistance, those affected by the tornadoes may be referred to the U.S. Small

Business Administration for disaster caused or related personal property losses and vehicles related damages. SBA

is the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for individuals, families, and businesses.

To remain eligible for additional FEMA programs like Other Needs Assistance, those who receive an SBA loan

application are encouraged to submit the application – even if you decide not to accept the loan offer.

To apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance:

Go to DisasterAssiscance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app; or

Learn more at fema.gov/disaster/4684 2

Call toll-free 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time

in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the

number for that service.