Two candidates vying for Clarke County Chancery Clerk

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 continues highlighting the election races in Clarke County. Chancery Clerk Angie Chisholm Gibbs announced her retirement after 20 years. Two candidates so far are running for the seat.

Lynnita Bartee announced her candidacy, saying she has put thousands of hours into community service in Clarke County since 2012, and it has been her goal to serve her community in a different way.

“I always wanted to work in the courthouse. I used to work at city hall, which was right across the street. I would walk through the courthouse all the time to talk with the individuals. I said I would like to have an office here. It’s just the timing. The outgoing individual is retiring, so I was like, ‘it is time’. I prayed and talked to my husband about it; then we went for it,” said Bartee.

Bartee served in the military for 21 years and six months. She decided to serve her city after serving her country.

“I’m a retiree. The last position that I had was chief of information protection. I was responsible for the security clearances for all of the airmen and all the military on the Air Force base. This also includes civilians and contractors. Now I’m working serving two counties, Clarke County and Wayne County. The position I hold is an office manager. Customer service is key in everything I do,” said Bartee.

Bartee said she follows three simple rules that she would implement, if elected.

“Customer service, consistency, and a caring individual. I want to be there for the people. I want to be able to inform them. I want my office to be proactive and not reactive. Any information I gain, I want to let the community and county know. It will help it be a little easier when they are all informed,” said Bartee.

She said that she is big on teamwork.

“The ladies that work there now, I’m going to need them. I am hoping to learn from them as well as learn from me. I would give them every opportunity to let me know they will be loyal and be there for me. If they see otherwise, then it will be completely up to them to dismiss themselves,” said Bartee.

News 11 will speak to Bartee’s opponent Leanne Volking about her candidacy later this week.

