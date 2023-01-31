Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Chicago

A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.
A home is seen where the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer in a home in Chicago on Monday.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation and have not released much information.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman.

It is not clear who else may have been involved.

Police have not taken anyone into custody yet.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in critical condition. Female suspect in custody
Man stabbed in Quitman Monday night
Fatal accident in Kemper County
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know
Lauderdale County has closed a bridge on Pine Springs Road after an inspection.
Bridge closed in Lauderdale County

Latest News

Eric Holifield is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, in July 2020.
Murder trial underway in Wayne County
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
Report: US spends most on health care but has worst health outcomes
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals
Parents are worried about their children's mental health, according to a survey.
Children’s mental health tops list of parent worries, survey says
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees