City of Meridian Arrest Report January 30, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 2:40 AM on January 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 4:49 PM on January 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:30 AM on January 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:19 PM on January 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of 41stAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire.

At 6:20 PM on January 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 40thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:46 PM on January 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Hooper Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.