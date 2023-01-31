City of Meridian Arrest Report January 30, 2023
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CIERA C FALCONER
|1991
|536 46TH AVE APT 536 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 3
STALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT X 2
|KEVIN S WALKER
|1986
|5683 KEWANEE CHURCH RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JOHNTA R FOWLER
|1975
|HOMELESS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|RAYMOND C NORWOOD
|1996
|2807 CHANDLER RD APT 45 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TICONDRIA M GARY
|1997
|200 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
RESISTING ARREST
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:40 AM on January 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:49 PM on January 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:30 AM on January 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:19 PM on January 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of 41stAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire.
At 6:20 PM on January 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 40thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:46 PM on January 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Hooper Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.