City of Meridian Arrest Report January 31, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:55 AM on January 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Highway 11 South. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 3:54 PM on January 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.