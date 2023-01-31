City of Meridian Arrest Report January 31, 2023
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KELLY LE
|1993
|8221 HWY 39N APT 14C MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|KATIE LE
|1997
|8221 HWY 39N APT 14D MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|RICHARD L BATES
|1982
|HOMELESS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:55 AM on January 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Highway 11 South. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:54 PM on January 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
