City of Meridian Arrest Report January 31, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KELLY LE19938221 HWY 39N APT 14C MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
KATIE LE19978221 HWY 39N APT 14D MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
RICHARD L BATES1982HOMELESSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:55 AM on January 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Highway 11 South. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:54 PM on January 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of 18th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in critical condition. Female suspect in custody
Man stabbed in Quitman Monday night
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Fatal accident in Kemper County
97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Lauderdale County has closed a bridge on Pine Springs Road after an inspection.
Bridge closed in Lauderdale County

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 31, 2023
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 30, 2023
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 30, 2023