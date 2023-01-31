Hattiesburg emergency personnel help corral loose bull on I-59

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers in Hattiesburg were asked to “Moooooove” over Monday evening for emergency vehicles while personnel attempted to help corral a bull loose on Interstate 59 (south of Hardy Street).

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the bull has since been recovered.

As of 5:40 p.m., traffic was moving normally again on I-59 as officials attempted to clear the area and load the bull on a trailer.

It is not known how the bull got loose on the roadway.

