More soaking rain arrives Thursday

We had a soaker of a Sunday...receiving 1-3 inches of rain across our area. Unfortunately, another opportunity for soaking rains will find us this week... mainly Thursday. Before then, expect daily scattered showers as various upper disturbances slide by.

Tuesday brings a few showers during the day, but the rain will be more scattered by the evening into early Wednesday. Then, there will be a “lull” in the rain throughout the day Wednesday before the rain chances increase by Wednesday evening.

By Thursday, rain will be likely as an area of low pressure rides the coast & swings rain our way. It looks like a soaker of a day (similar to what we experienced on Sunday). Severe storms aren’t expected, but rounds of moderate to heavy rain are. Between now and Thursday, an additional 1-3″ of rain is possible with most of it falling on Thursday. Localized flooding will be possible, and rivers & creeks will continue to rise. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

There won’t be much in terms of extreme temps this week. Clouds and rain-cooled air will generally keep temps in the mid-upper 50s for highs (slightly below average), and lows will stay above freezing into the 40s and low 50s. Yet, after Thursday’s rain maker moves away... mornings will become quite cold with lows returning to the 30s by Friday morning (near freezing by Saturday morning).

As of now, the weekend looks nice for outdoor plans with dry weather and highs near 60 degrees. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

