Mrs. Eris D. Jordan

Funeral services for Mrs. Eris Jordan will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Meridian with Rev. Eugene Boger officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Jordan, 76, of Meridian, who died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel from 5:00-6:00 p.m. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at St. Paul United Methodist Church.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.