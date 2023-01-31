Murder trial underway in Wayne County

Eric Holifield is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, in July 2020.
Eric Holifield is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, in July 2020.(Source: WDAM)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - Testimony in a murder trial got underway Tuesday morning in Waynesboro.

A jury was seated and opening statements were given Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Eric Holifield.

He’s accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, who was missing for days in July of 2020 before remains were found in a heavily wooded area of Wayne County.

Dental records later confirmed it was Kimberly Holifield. The prosecution began presenting its case Tuesday.

Kimberly Nanette Holifield
Kimberly Nanette Holifield(Waynesboro Police Department)

