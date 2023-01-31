Negotiations in progress for a new downtown Philadelphia hotel

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - One organization in Philadelphia is working to bring a new hotel downtown.

Community Development Partnership President, David Vowell said the idea of building a hotel came around the time that the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music was under construction. He said the Philadelphia area sees many visitors come to town for the casinos, events, and now concerts at the Ellis Theatre but people have limited options of where to stay.

“Many of the businesses and the industries we have here in addition to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the resort. So we have a lot of visitors coming in every week whether you have concerts or not. But now that we have the concerts we have to have something, a place for them to come into town, go to the concert, and eat. So, the more we can tie all of that together we can really make it a complete place to stop here,” said Vowell.

Vowell said he can’t reveal too many details, but they do have 2 sites in mind for the hotel. He said they are currently working to find investors to handle the project.

“It all comes down to money. But we would hope by the end of 2023 that we would be pretty far along with funding and maybe starting construction and plans. We have some folks that seem really interested and committed to what we’re doing,” said Vowell.

News 11 will keep you updated on the progress of the hotel as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.