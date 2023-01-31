Parents of Kennis Croom ask for city’s help in honoring his service

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The parents of fallen Meridian police officer, Kennis Croom, presented plans to the Meridian City Council Tuesday on a way the city could help honor his service.

Tracy and Kelvin Croom spoke at a work session to request funding for an event during National Police Week in Washington. Croom was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic situation in Meridian in June 2022.

“What was presented to the board today was to try to get the funding approved to take one of the officers who rode with our son, Kennis Croom, Kristin Lotta, to be our escort at the event in Washington D.C., which is going to held May 12-17. Kennis was selected through a board to have his name engraved on a monument there for officers who died during their course of work. We are just excited about this. Of course, we miss our son but at the same time, we are very proud for his legacy,” said Kelvin Croom.

A billboard remembering Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who died in the line of duty June 9, 2022. (Sgt. Heather Luebbers/ Meridian Police Dept.)

Mayor Jimmie Smith said he wants the city to support the family any way it can.

“I think it was a very good presentation that the Croom family presented to the council today. The council has agreed to fund it, which is great. It’s a great opportunity for the City of Meridian and the Croom family and we celebrate for them,” said Mayor Smith.

The family asked the council for $2500 so that Kennis’ former partner, Kristin Lotta, can escort the family to D.C. for National Police Week in May.

“His legacy is just so strong here in Meridian, as well as in our home city of Tuscaloosa, Ala. We thank God for the support of the people. And of course, as we come through, we see the billboard for him and Brittany. Of course, our hearts grieve that both of them lost their lives but through this, and both of us are Christian people, we trust and believe that all things work together for God’s chosen people. So even out of this there is some good,” said Mr. Croom.

The family has other plans in the works. It would like to rename a street in the city after Kennis as well. News 11 will keep you updated as more details become available.

