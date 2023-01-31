Rain, rain, go away

Happy Taco Tuesday(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Rain as of now has cleared but showers will pick up once again around lunchtime. Rain will continue into the rest of the evening before heavier rain is introduced early Wednesday morning. Keep your umbrella close because rain showers will stick around for us on Thursday. Relief from the rain is in sight, though, as we approach the weekend.

