Saint Patrick Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The celebration has begun at Saint Patrick Catholic School in Meridian.

This week the kids and faculty are commemorating National Catholic Schools Week.

It’s an annual event spent celebrating Catholic education in the United States.

Rob Calcote, the Principal at the school, said this week is a special time to take pride and showcase their Catholic identity.

“Catholic Schools Week was started in 1974 and the intention of it is to celebrate Catholic schools because every community whether it’s Meridian or other schools in the diocese or all across the country Catholic schools are an important presence in the educational landscape of the particular community. Why not celebrate it? Especially, take a week and celebrate it because it really does foster high academic standards, high behavioral standards, and also a spiritual component that you may not get in other type of school,” said Calcote.

Two sixth grade students, Brandon Prather and Helena Rutledge, said they look forward to the week every year.

“It started in 1974 and our school has been around since 1873. This school is really a great environment to be in, great teachers, and great students. It’s really going to be a memory because this is my last year,” said Prather.

“Catholic Schools Week is just a really good week. It’s something we look forward to every year and it’s just so fun for me,” said Rutledge.

Saint Patrick Catholic School has events throughout the week ranging from a veterans’ program, a family day and much more.

The students from the school and the Meridian High School Band marched to City Hall Monday morning and Mayor Jimmie Smith read a proclamation to kick off the week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.