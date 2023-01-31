Stabbing happened in Quitman Monday night

Female taken in to custody
Victim in critical condition. Female suspect in custody
Victim in critical condition. Female suspect in custody(Clarke County Hot Topics)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp confirms one person has been transported to a Meridian Hospital after being stabbed on Thompson Ave. in Quitman.

911 dispatchers were called to the scene, finding a male lying in the road on North Archusa Avenue in front of A&M Chicken. The victim who was stabbed in the stomach was transported by Paratech EMS to Meridian Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. The alleged knife used in the crime was found on the sidewalk next to where the male was lying in the road.

A female has been taken into custody at this time. No names have been released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in Kemper County
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
So many people have the misconception that hospice is about death. When, in reality, hospice...
Frontline Responders: Hospice helping patients pass with dignity
Sen. Chris McDaniel
Sen. Chris McDaniel announces run for lt. governor

Latest News

408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know
A dark money group based in Washington, D.C. funneled $1.5 million dollars into Alabama...
Ivey issues new rules for state’s open record request process
Localized flooding will be possible
More soaking rain arrives Thursday
Saint Patrick Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week