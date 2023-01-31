Stabbing happened in Quitman Monday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp confirms one person has been transported to a Meridian Hospital after being stabbed on Thompson Ave. in Quitman.

911 dispatchers were called to the scene, finding a male lying in the road on North Archusa Avenue in front of A&M Chicken. The victim who was stabbed in the stomach was transported by Paratech EMS to Meridian Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. The alleged knife used in the crime was found on the sidewalk next to where the male was lying in the road.

A female has been taken into custody at this time. No names have been released.

This is a developing story.

