Two sentenced in Mississippi for harboring illegal aliens

GULFPORT, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said two Gulfport residents were sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last year to harboring illegal aliens.

Hui Weng, 41, of Gulfport, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, a $10,000 fine and $5,100 in special assessments. Yun Mei Weng, a Chinese national living in Gulfport, was sentenced to 5 years of federal probation and a $5,000 fine for misprision of a felony regarding the harboring of illegal aliens. Both defendants were ordered to forfeit a house and land in D’Iberville, Miss., had been used to harbor the aliens.

The government said Homeland Security received information as early as August 2019 that the Panda Palace Buffet was illegally hiring and harboring as employees, aliens unlawfully present in the United States, at its Gulfport and D’Iberville locations.

From their investigation, federal officials determined that the Wengs were hiring and harboring multiple illegal aliens from Central America who worked in the back of the restaurants washing dishes, cooking, cleaning, etc. The employees in the front, visible parts of the restaurants were lawful employees.

