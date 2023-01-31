Updates on North Hills Street discussed at city council work session

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During the City of Merdian work session Tuesday morning, Neel Schaffer Inc. gave an update on preparing the grant application for work to be done on North Hills Street.

Gabe Faggard, the Senior Project Manager at the company, said the roadway has deteriorated in the past decades due to growth in the area.

Both the city and the company said they want to address the issue.

“The whole area needs to be looked at for possible widening, safety improvements, pedestrian improvements and all those things associated with it. Somewhere in the 30-million-dollar range is probably what you would look at for something like North Hills Street,” said Faggard.

“Well, North Hills Street is a project that we have been on since day one. We have applied for the Raise Grant last year and we are going to apply for again this year. It’s a pretty big project so we need some funds from the federal government to do it and we are working towards that effort,” said Mayor Jimmie Smith.

All the topics discussed at the work session will be continued at the monthly council meetings that are scheduled every first and third Tuesdays of the month.

