City of Meridian Arrest Report February 1, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KIPP M LOVE19773233 45TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
PATRICK E YARBROUGH19911807 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
RESISTING ARREST
TAMMY HAMPTON19792015 MOSBY RD APT L4 MERIDIAN, MSABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 1, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:50 PM on January 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3400 block of Parkway Boulevard. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

