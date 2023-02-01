Funeral Services for Claudyne “Dean” Ward Baskin will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Marty Harper officiating. Interment will follow at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Claudyne Baskin, age 67, of Meridian, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Dean will be remembered as a selfless mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who loved and cared for all and was loved by all. As Dean’s favorite song, “This World is not My Home,” states, she is now living in her eternal home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Dean is survived by her children, Timothy Moore (Debbie), Tanya Moore, Jerry Moore (Marie); grandchildren, Keri Moore, Mark Moore, Lela Moore, Rickey Moore, Raycen Moore, River Moore, and Roxanna Moore; brothers, Sonny Ward, Hubert Ward (Melissa) and George Ward; sister, Jeanette Bass (James), as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Baskin is preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Kenneth Wayne Moore and recent husband Joseph Baskin; her parents Paul and Geneva Ward; siblings, Shirley Wright and Charlie Ward; sisters-in-law, Tiny Ward and Kathy Ward; and nephews, Randy Ward and Jason Stevens.

Pallbearers will be Hubert Ward, Zach Watkins, Mark Moore, Chuck Stevens, Jason Stevens Jr., James Stevens, and three honorary pallbearers; Brendon Stevens, James Bass and Dylan Archie.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will begin at 12:00pm at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

