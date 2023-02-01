Funeral services for Dorothy “Dot” Jackson Turner, 95, of Needham will be Friday, February 3, 2023, at 12 Noon at the Needham Gospel Center with Bro. Paul Bonner and Bro. Cecil Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Dot passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Choctaw Health & Rehabilitation. She was born June 5, 1927, in Toxey, Alabama, to Leonard and Ola Jackson. She enjoyed cooking and loved her family and church with all of her heart.

Survivors include her sons, Rickey Turner (Elaine) and Rodney Turner (Wanda); grandchildren, Amy Watt (Carlton); Holly Bedwell (Chris); and Travis Turner (Micah); great grandchildren, Carly Bedwell; Brooks Bedwell; John Turner Watt; and Judson Watt; sister, Lois Payne (Stuart); and sister-in-law, Marie Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ola Jackson; husband, Eldridge “JaBo” Turner; son, Larry Turner; brothers, J.C. Jackson; L.C. Jackson; W.C. Jackson; and Lavelle Jackson; and sisters, Inez Mosley and Laverne Lucas.

Pallbearers: Chris Bedwell, Danny Bethany, Paul James, Travis Turner, Carlton Watt, and Steve Wimberly.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences.

Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler will be in charge of arrangements.

