Eight Wildcats sign National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eight Meridian Wildcat football players signed their National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day.

This was one of Meridian’s largest signing classes in recent years.

EMCC commit Roscoe Tucker said, “Happy to just be a hometown hero. Just ready to work. Go get some dubs. Get a ring.”

“It means a lot,” said Belhaven commit Elijah Brown. “There’s a lot of pride in the name meridian and just being able to be a Wildcat.”

Hinds commit Demondra Scott said, “It means everything. I put blood, sweat, tears into the weight room, running with my teammate. It means everything so. It’s been a great journey.”

Here is the list of athletes and where they signed:

Howard Atterberry, Jr., Georgia Central Technical College

Fernando Atterberry, Jr. Georgia Central Technical College

Elijah Brown, Belhaven

Demondra Scott, Hinds Community College

Russell Brooks, East Central Community College

Eddie Bennett, Hinds Community College

Roscoe Tucker, East Mississippi Community College

Tylan Cole, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

