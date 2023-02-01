Eight Wildcats sign National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day

Eight Meridian High football players sign to continue their athletic and academic journeys on...
Eight Meridian High football players sign to continue their athletic and academic journeys on National Signing Day.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eight Meridian Wildcat football players signed their National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day.

This was one of Meridian’s largest signing classes in recent years.

EMCC commit Roscoe Tucker said, “Happy to just be a hometown hero. Just ready to work. Go get some dubs. Get a ring.”

“It means a lot,” said Belhaven commit Elijah Brown. “There’s a lot of pride in the name meridian and just being able to be a Wildcat.”

Hinds commit Demondra Scott said, “It means everything. I put blood, sweat, tears into the weight room, running with my teammate. It means everything so. It’s been a great journey.”

Here is the list of athletes and where they signed:

Howard Atterberry, Jr., Georgia Central Technical College

Fernando Atterberry, Jr. Georgia Central Technical College

Elijah Brown, Belhaven

Demondra Scott, Hinds Community College

Russell Brooks, East Central Community College

Eddie Bennett, Hinds Community College

Roscoe Tucker, East Mississippi Community College

Tylan Cole, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022.
Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases
Eric Holifield is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, in July 2020.
Murder trial underway in Wayne County
Victim in critical condition. Female suspect in custody
Man stabbed in Quitman Monday night
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Three Yellow Jackets, equipment manager, Chris Chamblee (left), defensive back, Cameron Jackson...
Three Yellow Jackets sign to East Central Community College
Tom Brady has announced his retirement on social media.
Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) reacts after defeating Arkansas in an NCAA college basketball game...
LSU Lady Tigers roll past Tennessee
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas looks to pass the ball Tuesday (Jan. 31) as Nuggets center...
Pelicans a .500 team after Denver hands them ninth straight loss, 122-113