Eight Wildcats sign National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eight Meridian Wildcat football players signed their National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day.
This was one of Meridian’s largest signing classes in recent years.
EMCC commit Roscoe Tucker said, “Happy to just be a hometown hero. Just ready to work. Go get some dubs. Get a ring.”
“It means a lot,” said Belhaven commit Elijah Brown. “There’s a lot of pride in the name meridian and just being able to be a Wildcat.”
Hinds commit Demondra Scott said, “It means everything. I put blood, sweat, tears into the weight room, running with my teammate. It means everything so. It’s been a great journey.”
Here is the list of athletes and where they signed:
Howard Atterberry, Jr., Georgia Central Technical College
Fernando Atterberry, Jr. Georgia Central Technical College
Elijah Brown, Belhaven
Demondra Scott, Hinds Community College
Russell Brooks, East Central Community College
Eddie Bennett, Hinds Community College
Roscoe Tucker, East Mississippi Community College
Tylan Cole, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
