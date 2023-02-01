First Alert: Localized flooding is possible Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The dreary and somewhat soggy pattern continues. Wednesday brings more periodic showers, but the better timing will be early and then in the evening...with drier conditions during the afternoon. The morning showers will be light, but some downpours are possible in the evening. Plan for chilly morning with temps near 40 degrees, and afternoon highs will struggle to reach the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT:

Thursday, it’ll be another soaker like what we experienced this past Sunday. Starting in the morning, scattered light - moderate showers will be around. Rain takes over our entire area by Midday, and it’ll dominate the rest of the afternoon into the night. At times, the intensity will be moderate to heavy. To no surprise, localized flooding is possible due to the rounds of rain plus the ground is still saturated from recent heavy rain this past weekend. Rainfall estimates of 1-3″ are possible through Thursday night. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates, and if you live in an area prone to flooding...have a plan.

Low pressure moves away from us by Friday, and it’ll take the rain with it. So, expect improving weather for Friday with the sunshine finally returning by the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 50s. The weekend brings lots of sunshine, and seasonable highs near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.