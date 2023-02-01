First Alert: Thursday’s heavy rain brings the potential for flash flooding

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! We are halfway through the week and there are still a few lingering showers moving across the area this morning. Umbrellas are needed once again because more rain is on the way later today. Highs are in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the 40s. Colder air is on the way for Thursday and Friday night, but Thursday also brings very heavy rainfall that will last all day. 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected. Localized flooding is possible with the rounds of rainfall all day Thursday. Remember to NEVER drive through any flooded roadways. You’ll be able to put your umbrella down once showers clear out by Friday afternoon. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.