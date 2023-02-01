Gas prices take massive jump in January

The American Automobile Association is reporting drastic jumps, especially here in Mississippi.(KSLA)
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WDAM) - A trip to the pump is starting to cost more and more. The American Automobile Association is reporting drastic jumps, especially here in Mississippi.

“AAA gas prices are showing a current Mississippi statewide average of $3.17, up from $2.80 from just one month ago,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson with AAA.

AAA said it’s common to see prices fluctuate in the early months of the year, but gas tends to stay on the cheaper side because of less demand. This year, there are a few reasons that could be causing the rise.

He said as China lifts COVID-19 protocols and the Ukrainian war continues, gas will remain in high demand, meaning relief at the pump could be a long time coming.

“Oil is a global speculative market, so oil prices, even here at home and what we pay at the gas pump, they’re going to be reflective of what’s going on around the world,” Chabarria said. “It’s just been a very volatile few years for oil and gas, and we expect it to continue that way as we head into the rest of 2023.”

Though Mississippi has seen a massive jump in gas prices, the state average still remains nearly 45 cents less than the national average.

