IHL educates the Rotarians of Meridian on the economic importance of the states colleges

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Colleges in Mississippi provide an economic backbone the state of Mississippi needs, and on February 1, the Rotarians of Meridian learned a little more about it.

Dr. Alfred Rankins Junior, the commissioner of the Institute of Higher Learning, highlighted the importance of Mississippi’s public universities and community colleges. Showing the economic value they hold for the state of Mississippi and how they provide a brighter outlook for the state and its citizens.

“What I’ve learned is Mississippi is very resilient, despite what some may say. Mississippi is a great place to live there. A lot of opportunities here, and we just want to spread the message of the positive aspects of our universities and the state of Mississippi.

“What our graduates provide to the state once they graduate and move into the workforce economically, how beneficial it is to the state to have a system of universities as opposed to each university operating alone outside of the system,” said Rankins.

The state has 15 community colleges and 8 public universities, and these institutions contributed over 289 million dollars to the state’s general fund.

