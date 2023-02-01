KDS Windsor and the New York Blower Company hosts its grand opening in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Two manufacturing companies, KDS Windsor and the New York Blower Company held its official grand opening Wednesday morning welcoming political leaders and community members to the facility.

“We are very excited. We have had clients here dating back to the last ten years and now we picked this strategically to try to service those clients. The part that’s been almost overwhelmingly impressive is the way the workforce and the community has turned out to help us,” said Dan Young, the President of KDS Windsor.

Tim O’Hare, the CEO of the New York Blower Company, explains what kind of work the companies do.

“We are really doing two different things. One is that we are building lumber kilns, which are big buildings that dry wood so there are very large pieces of equipment, 300 feet long and 20 feet tall. The other side of things, the New York Blower side, we are building industrial fans so that’s smaller equipment that is much more repetitive and more like an assembly line,” said O’Hare.

Governor Tate Reeves was at the grand opening to welcome the new industry to the state.

“Nearly 8 million dollars in capital investment. A great partnership between New York Blower and KDS. A great partnership between the local communities. The city, the county, the development partnership, and the state of Mississippi all coming together to create jobs in this particular area of our state in Philadelphia and Neshoba County. Wow, it’s exciting. You saw us earlier talking to the individuals that actually work here and those numbers are just going to grow into the future,” said Gov. Reeves.

The company said the facility will bring at least 60 new jobs to the area and Philadelphia Mayor James Young said this will really benefit the residents.

“They are mid-wage to high paying jobs with benefits that makes the working age people have an opportunity to not have to work two jobs anymore. That is the strain we are having in the south is that most of our adults now have to work two or three jobs to make ends meet. I think this company brings a level of economic development and a level of prosperity so these young men and women won’t have to be looking for two jobs,” said Mayor Young.

The facility in Philadelphia is the first joint building that both KDS Windsor and the New York Blower companies operate together.

