Ken Kercheval leaving for new position in Scouting

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Choctaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday that Scout Executive Ken Kercheval is leaving for a new position. He will be the new Scout Executive/CEO of the Andrew Jackson Council in Jackson, Miss. Kercheval has been with the Choctaw Area Council for 15 years.

The Council said under his leadership, the local scout camp was modernized and improved, the Binachi Shooting Sports Range at Camp Binachi was added and giving was increased by 253% by starting the Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast.

The Council said a search committee will be formed to find the next Scout Executive/CEO over the next few months. The Choctaw Area Council serves Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper and Choctaw counties.

Kercheval’s last day will be Feb. 16, which is the same day as the 15th Annual Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast, at the Kahlmus Auditorium at MSU Meridian.

