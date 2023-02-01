Lady Knights advance to state championship

The Lady Knights defeat New Albany to be crowned North State champions.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Lady Knights took on the New Albany Lady Bulldogs at East Central Community College in the MHSAA 4A soccer playoffs.

The rain in fact did not go away at Bailey Stadium as it was pouring all over Decatur. Despite the conditions, both teams met on the field to decide who would advance to the state title game. The Lady Knights would strike first and went into halftime up 2-0. The second half was no different as West Lauderdale would score three more times to bring the final score to 5-0.

The Lady Knights have been on fire in their last seven games as they have scored a total of 50 goals, and have allowed zero. This is all under first year Head Coach for West Lauderdale soccer Brandon Rodgers.

West Lauderdale was crowned North State champions and will now head to the state championship game where they will take on Stone. The state title game is scheduled for Saturday, February 4th.

