Man charged with lustful touching of a child
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace, 64, Tuesday night on two counts of lustful touching of a child.
According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the department received a complaint that led to an investigation that resulted in charges.
Bond was set at $200,000. Pace has since been released.
