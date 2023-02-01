Man charged with lustful touching of a child

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace, 64, Tuesday night on two counts of lustful touching of a child.

According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the department received a complaint that led to an investigation that resulted in charges.

Bond was set at $200,000. Pace has since been released.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.