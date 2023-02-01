The MAX welcomes two new board members

By Anna Baucum
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)- The MAX has added Aa’Keela Hudnall and Diane Walton to its Board of Directors.

Hudnall graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in the entertainment industry. Hudnall also holds a Juris Doctor from Mississippi College of Law. Hudnall has served as president of the Lauderdale County Bar Association.

Walton is A retired Director of Admissions and Registrar at Meridian Community College. Walton served on the Mississippi Arts Commission and Junior Auxiliary of Meridian.

Board Chair Eddie Kelly said the addition of these two members will benefit The MAX in many ways.

“We are delighted to add board members who can help raise the institution’s profile and refine its offerings. They will help us serve the entire state and inspire a new generation of writers, musicians, painters, actors and other artists,” Kelly said.

