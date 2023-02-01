A memorial gathering for Mrs. Judy Lauderdale will be held on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. A private family graveside will be held at Springhill Cemetery, with burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Judy Lauderdale, 73, of Meridian, passed away on January 31, 2023.

Judy was born on May 4, 1949, to Truett and Elva Jane McCarty in Laurel, Mississippi. After Judy graduated from Stringer High School, she attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where she received her bachelor’s degree in social work. She worked as a social worker at Madison General Hospital before moving to Meridian, where she was a stay-at-home mother to her three children. After her children got older, she resumed her career at Weems as a case manager and then the director of Weems Elderly Day Treatment. She received her master’s degree from the University of West Alabama and continued working at Weems until her retirement.

Judy had a green thumb, and she enjoyed beautifying her yard with plants and flowers. She was devoted to her pets, and she liked to cook, sew, and crochet. She loved pampering her grandgirls, who affectionately called her “spoiler nana.” She also enjoyed participating with the Shalom Sunday School at PSDUMC.

She is survived by her children, Jonathan Lauderdale, Leigh Ann Smith (Brian), and Melissa Trost (Dan); her grandchildren, Braeden Smith and Embrie Trost; and her brother, Steve McCarty.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Lauderdale, and her parents.

The family requests that donations be made to the Mississippi Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

