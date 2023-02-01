Funeral services for Mrs. Sue Gressett will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, February 3, 2023 at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church with Dr. Brian Rushing officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Chunky, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Gressett, 77, of Meridian, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 30, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

“Mama Sue,” as she was lovingly known by all who knew her, was first and foremost a Christian. She invested her entire life into sharing Christ with children by teaching Sunday School and molding others for Christ. Sue was a prayer warrior and covered hundreds of people in prayer throughout her life; she also taught others how to pray. She loved The Word and instilling that love into her family and everyone she met. She will be forever remembered as a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. To know her was to know the Love, Goodness, and Generosity of Jesus.

Mrs. Gressett is survived by her husband of 50 years, Sam Gressett; son, Dane Gressett (Julie); grandchildren Taylor Orr (James), Mitchell Gressett, and Savannah Gressett; two great-grandchildren Hazel Margaret Orr and Emmett James Orr; one brother, David Whitehead; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents Pete Showalter and Dorothy Whitehead.

Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church in Meridian.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Gressett family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Children’s Ministry of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

The Gressett family will receive guests from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites in the church.

