Funeral services for Otha Curtis “Puggy” Ford, 76, of Butler will be held Friday, February 3, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Holiness Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Puggy passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Ochsner Rush Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born August 13, 1946, in Lauderdale County, Mississippi. He was an outstanding auto mechanic. In his pastime, he enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors, especially fishing. Anyone who knew Puggy would quickly discover his witty personality. He was always doing or saying something to make everyone laugh.

Survivors include his children, Lee Ford (Sara); Lea Leger (Paul); Angelia Ford; and Kendall Ford (Kim); sisters, Glenda Rash; and Marilyn Mitchum; brother, Keith Mitchum; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Ford, Sr. and mother, Velma Weekley Mitchum; and brother, Jimmy Wayne Mitchum.

Pallbearers: Ricky Mitchum, Dewaine Gibson, Ray Gibson, Dylan Killen, Kendall Ford, and K.J. Ford.

