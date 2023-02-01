Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases

Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022.
Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022. The Meridian Police Department said its Special Operations Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in making the arrests.

Two people were charged for the Dec. 2, 2022, murder of Tywon Lewis. Joshua Davis, 19, was picked up by the task force at his Meridian home, while Torian Griffin, 17, was arrested just outside of Nashville, Tenn.

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force also picked up Jaquavion Rhoney, 16, at his home in Meridian for the Nov. 17, 2022, murder of Markalone Jenkins. Rhoney is the final suspect to be arrested in this case.

Bond for each suspect was set at $1 million.

(Top) Jaquavion Rhoney, 16, charged in Nov. 17, 2022, murder of Markalone Jenkins. Joshua Davis, 19, (bottom left) and Torian Griffin, 17 (bottom right) were charged in the Dec. 2, 2022, murder of Tywon Lewis.(Meridian Police Dept.)

