Three Yellow Jackets sign to East Central Community College

Three Yellow Jackets, equipment manager, Chris Chamblee (left), defensive back, Cameron Jackson...
Three Yellow Jackets, equipment manager, Chris Chamblee (left), defensive back, Cameron Jackson (middle), and district defensive player of the year, William Hughlett (right), all sign to East Central.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Three Union Yellow Jackets have signed to continue their football careers with East Central Community College on National Signing Day.

Defensive district player of the year, William Hughlett, defensive back, Cameron Jackson, and equipment manager, Chris Chamblee, signed their national letters of intent with East Central on Wednesday.

“I really didn’t expect to get no type of attention, even with the season we did have,” said Hughlett. “I thought I was going to have to try out for somebody. But it’s a blessing that EC offered me.”

Hughlett had 75 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks in his career. Jackson had 46 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one touchdown. He also had 16 pass break ups.

“It’s meant the- it’s been a real big thing,” said Jackson on reflecting to be a Yellow Jacket. “It’s a blessing. Not only am I football player here I’m actually part of a family so I’m blessed to be apart of that too.”

Head coach Jordan Wren said, “Oh so proud. You know these guys were sophomores when I got here and most of them started for us and they’ve continued to work on their craft and I think as a whole family here we’re very excited to see them go to the next level.”

Congratulations to the signees!

