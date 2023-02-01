Total Pain Care team of the week: JAM All-Stars cheer

By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Philadelphia, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the JAM All-Stars cheer team of Philadelphia.

This is a new competitive cheer squad and over the weekend, the team competed in their first cheer competition in Jackson. Not only did they compete, but they also won first place in the competition.

Congratulations to the JAM All-Stars cheer team for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

