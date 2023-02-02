Additional inmates will be released Friday to mandatory supervision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Approximately 170-200 additional inmates will be released Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

The following information was obtained via press release from the ADOC:

In accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went into effect January 31, 2023, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), continues the process of releasing inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP). This action is required by retroactivity provisions contained in Act 2021-549 that made previously excluded inmates eligible for release to mandatory supervision.

Some inmates that qualify to be released from ADOC have detainers/pending charges from other law enforcement agencies and they will be transferred to those agencies.

The remainder, once out of ADOC custody, are processed by ABPP, fitted with an ankle monitor, and released. They are then picked up at the facility by friends or family or taken to local bus stations to be returned to their county of conviction. The ADOC purchases one-way, non-refundable, non-transferrable bus tickets.

The release process is a fluid situation, but as of today:

ADOC has released 134 inmates from its custody.

No inmate has been or will be released without victim notification. As victim notifications are made, those inmates are added to the list to be released.

Individuals convicted of a sex offense involving a child (under the age of 12) are excluded as are offenders serving life sentences. Release of eligible inmates is based upon the length of sentence.

