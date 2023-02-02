ARPA broadband funds become available to Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Treasury Department recently announced that the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund will expand its monetary awards to four new states including Alabama, bringing affordable high-speed internet to nearly 292,000 new homes.

The ARPA funds are a part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed in 2021. It’s an opportunity for internet companies to bridge the digital divide and help people get access to broadband internet.

“We learned pretty quickly when the pandemic happened that without those connections it made it really hard for a lot of people to be a part of not just the society and the community but socially because we connect with each other as well. As those things were brought to light, the infrastructure bill was designed to in various ways help connect the unconnected and help connect the people who struggle to stay connected,” said Freemium Wireless Internet and phone service provider TruConnect President, Doug Lodder.

News 11 spoke to Lodder about how these funds will help companies like his provide better connectivity to residents in Alabama, particularly low-income families.

“In the cases of our business, one of our biggest challenges is the rural community. Even though it’s a lot of what we target and really the people that we can help the most, it’s hard because if you think about what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to connect people who may not already be connected, and so oftentimes it requires us to go into the communities it requires us to sometimes knock on doors. You know to set up shop at the local grocery store, and so I think that’s really what we’re most excited about is not just the funds that are newly released to help support the network that we rely on, but also the fact that it gives us more opportunity to provide the services in Alabama that that that we already provide,” said Lodder.

There have been many talks about broadband coming to rural areas over the years but when will these communities actually see that become a reality?

“I always like to remind people that there are a lot of wires in wireless. It does not just turn on and it goes. The amount of infrastructure required to find the right locations, to find the right pathways, to find where you’re going to get power, where you’re going to get access and bringing it in, it’s not an insignificant challenge to solve and unfortunately its just one of those challenges that take time. Knowing the government is behind it, knowing the cities are in favor of it, knowing the counties are looking to accelerate it. For me, that’s a really good sign that it’s going to move faster,” said Lodder.

If you would like to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to be eligible for free internet and phone services visit https://www.fcc.gov/acp or www.truconnect.com

