City of Meridian Arrest Report February 2, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 5:47 PM on February 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of 56th Court. The case is currently under investigation.

At 6:50 PM on February 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 24th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.