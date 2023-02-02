MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday was the final day to qualify for office in Lauderdale County.

News 11′s Cara Shirley spoke with Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson right as the courthouse closed today.

Johnson said there are a total of 48 candidates on the ballot for this year’s election cycle.

The ballot with the biggest turnout is Lauderdale County Coroner with qualifying 8 candidates.

“Four years ago, and eight years ago, we didn’t have any excitement or drama because everybody was unopposed. Hardly anybody had a candidate to come in at 5:00 o’clock. Normally we don’t have an opening, but we’ve got 4 openings with the sheriff, corner justice court one, and supervisor one. So, we got four open slots, so we got lots of people that have qualified in those four positions alone. So, we’ll have an exciting year. This year primaries will be in August, and of course the general is in November.”

Johnson reminds everyone that the deadline to register to vote is 30 days before the election.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.