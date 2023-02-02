Final day to qualify for office in Lauderdale County

There are a total of 48 candidates on the ballot for the 2023 election year
Wednesday was this final day to qualify for office in Lauderdale County.
Wednesday was this final day to qualify for office in Lauderdale County.(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday was the final day to qualify for office in Lauderdale County.

News 11′s Cara Shirley spoke with Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson right as the courthouse closed today.

Johnson said there are a total of 48 candidates on the ballot for this year’s election cycle.

The ballot with the biggest turnout is Lauderdale County Coroner with qualifying 8 candidates.

“Four years ago, and eight years ago, we didn’t have any excitement or drama because everybody was unopposed. Hardly anybody had a candidate to come in at 5:00 o’clock. Normally we don’t have an opening, but we’ve got 4 openings with the sheriff, corner justice court one, and supervisor one. So, we got four open slots, so we got lots of people that have qualified in those four positions alone. So, we’ll have an exciting year. This year primaries will be in August, and of course the general is in November.”

Johnson reminds everyone that the deadline to register to vote is 30 days before the election.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022.
Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases
Eric Holifield is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, in July 2020.
Murder trial underway in Wayne County
Victim in critical condition. Female suspect in custody
Man stabbed in Quitman Monday night
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper charged after allegedly shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

Latest News

News 11 spoke with Leanne Volking who is running for Clarke County Chancery Clerk.
Leanne Volking running for Clarke County Chancery Clerk
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the South Dakota State...
Frye-Mueller files lawsuit against South Dakota Senate leadership
South Dakota state lawmakers on the House Health and Human Services committee voted to pass HB...
House Health and Human Services committee passes HB 1080
Updates on North Hills Street discussed at city council work session in Meridian.
Updates on North Hills Street discussed at city council work session