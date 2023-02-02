FIRST ALERT: Thursday brings a flood threat due to rounds of rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An area of low pressure (that will ride the coast) and its upper-level component will work together to bring rounds of rain to our area Thursday. Scattered lighter showers are expected now through Thursday morning, but rain becomes more likely by Midday Thursday. From there, rounds of moderate to heavy rain will fall throughout the afternoon into the evening...leading to the potential for localized flooding. Rainfall estimates of 1-3″ are possible through Thursday night. Remember to never drive over a flooded road.

This water will eventually run-off into the rivers and creeks...making them swell. Some local rivers are already dealing with minor flooding, and Thursday’s rain will only add to the river flood risk in the coming days.

Thankfully, the rain will move out early Friday. So, expect to see the sun for the final day of the workweek. We’ll also take the sunshine into the weekend. As for temps, rain-cooled air will keep highs only in the 40s for Thursday. However, highs warm back into the 50s for Friday, and 60s return this weekend.

Next week, milder weather will dominate with highs at or above average for most of the week. There could be some midweek storms, but stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to that timeframe.

