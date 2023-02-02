Five Knights sign to continue athletic and academic careers
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Five West Lauderdale student athletes put their names to pen and paper and signed to continue their athletic careers.
Jackson Parker signed to Holmes where he will be a duo sport athlete playing baseball and football.
Jordan Gowdy, Paxton George and Landon Vaugh signed to Holmes for football.
Zach Simpson signed to Indiana State for football.
