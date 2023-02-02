Five Knights sign to continue athletic and academic careers

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Five West Lauderdale student athletes put their names to pen and paper and signed to continue their athletic careers.

Jackson Parker signed to Holmes where he will be a duo sport athlete playing baseball and football.

Jordan Gowdy, Paxton George and Landon Vaugh signed to Holmes for football.

Zach Simpson signed to Indiana State for football.

Congratulations to all of our Knights who signed today! We are very proud of you all! #uKnighted pic.twitter.com/T7bj7MUzqR — West Lauderdale HS (@WestLauderdale1) February 2, 2023

