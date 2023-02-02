HB 1158 passes through House, moves to Senate

The Mississippi State Legislature is set to redraw districts based on 2020 Census results.
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - House Bill 1158 passed through the House Wednesday afternoon by a vote of 105 to 7.

This bill includes a list of amendments to make medical marijuana easier to obtain and safer for all. Amendments include doctors being allowed to help patients sign up for a medical card.

“It’s kind of a one-stop shop rather than sending them home with a certification and then asking them to figure out how to go online and how to get registered and everything,” said Lee Yancey, State Representative for District 74. “I think this can make it a much smoother process.”

The bill would also allow people 21 and older to purchase topical products regardless of a medical card.

“It would not be anything like a joint, or a pre-roll, or an edible or a drink,” said Yancey. “It would have to be like a cream or ointment that you use for arthritis or something to that effect.”

Finally, the bill would allow state organizations to do background checks at the state and federal levels. This is to ensure the patients buy from reliable sources.

“Under this bill, I believe it would allow for citizens to come in and buy products in the dispensary, knowing that those products are indeed healthy viable products,” said Pete Stokes, the executive director of the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association.

With these amendments, state leaders and local marijuana enthusiasts are hoping to provide comfort to patients in need, providing a safer product in an easier way.

“This is all about serving patients, and we want to make sure that patients have access to healthy medicine and instead of toxic pharmaceuticals,” said Stokes.

The bill must still be approved by the Senate before landing on the Governor’s desk.

