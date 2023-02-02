If you’re missing the sunshine, you’ll see it Friday

Get the sunglasses ready!
Get the sunglasses ready!
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Rain completely dominated our Thursday, but it won’t stick around to wash-out our Friday. So, get ready for the sun to illuminate the sky again for the final day of the workweek. There could be some lingering clouds early Friday, otherwise expect a chilly start with temps in the mid 30s. Highs will remain below average in the low 50s courtesy of a cool northerly wind that’ll dominate.

It’ll get even colder by Saturday morning as lows fall BELOW freezing into the upper 20s. However, sunshine and the return of a southerly wind will allow temps to rebound nicely into the upper 50s. Sunday mornings starts with mid-upper 30s, and the afternoon brings a mix of clouds & sun with highs reaching the mid-upper 60s.

Next week, the warming trend continues with temps staying above the average for highs most of the week. Get ready for 70s through midweek, but a potential front could bring cooler weather by the end of the week. You will need the umbrella for a few days next week.

